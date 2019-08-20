Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.13. Redfin posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDFN. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Redfin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Redfin from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $88,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,441,418.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $710,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

