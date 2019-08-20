Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Microsoft reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.21.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $465,538.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,862,171.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $4,603,450. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Microsoft by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $138.42. 852,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,806,556. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.01. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $1,039.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

