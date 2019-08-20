Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.31 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the lowest is ($1.54). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $270.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.56.

In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.32 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,182,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,042,695.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock traded down $18.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,309,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,349. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

