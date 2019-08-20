Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.31 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the lowest is ($1.54). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.15). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.37% and a negative net margin of 165.52%. The business had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $270.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.56.

In other news, Director Richard Barry bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.32 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,182,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,042,695.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.07 per share, with a total value of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,231,523.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,234 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SRPT stock traded down $18.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,309,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,349. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $165.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.