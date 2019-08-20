Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to report sales of $25.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $25.74 million. Identiv posted sales of $20.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $92.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.30 million to $93.58 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $104.29 million, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $107.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.76 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

INVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Securities initiated coverage on Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Identiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Identiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.46.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 707.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Identiv by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 42,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Identiv stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.83. 22,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,086. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Identiv has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.87.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

