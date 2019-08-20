Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Will Post Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will report earnings of $2.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53. F5 Networks reported earnings per share of $2.90 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full year earnings of $10.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.32 to $10.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.02 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Barclays began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of F5 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,828.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total transaction of $576,160.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,487.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in F5 Networks by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,354 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.12. 568,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.17. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $125.21 and a 52 week high of $199.71.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

