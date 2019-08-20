Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) will announce sales of $29.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $30.22 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $27.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $117.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.90 million to $117.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $130.70 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $131.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Clipper Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 54.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 393,635 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 960,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 46,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.04. 22,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,672. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 84.44%.

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

