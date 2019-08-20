Zacks: Analysts Set $8.00 Price Target for RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 162 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.
RR Donnelley & Sons stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,114. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.76.
RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 23.01% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.
About RR Donnelley & Sons
R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.
See Also: What are municipal bonds?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.