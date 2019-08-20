Zacks: Analysts Set $14.00 Price Target for Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.75) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arcadia Biosciences an industry rank of 42 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKDA. ValuEngine cut Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, National Securities lifted their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of RKDA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.72. 97,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,011,491. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

