Zacks: Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) to post sales of $12.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $19.55 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year sales of $26.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.90 million to $32.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $26.11 million, with estimates ranging from $19.50 million to $32.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 million.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 16.4% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,051,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 289,682 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,857,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Scholar Rock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 85,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,565. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $317.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of -0.01. Scholar Rock has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

