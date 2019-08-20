Zacks: Analysts Expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings. Denbury Resources reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $343.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.52 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Denbury Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $2.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $2.00 price target on Denbury Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE DNR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.07. The company had a trading volume of 80,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,599,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

In other Denbury Resources news, insider Christian S. Kendall purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,003,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,891,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,151,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 173,259 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 274,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 81,465 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Resources

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

