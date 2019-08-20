Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Million

Analysts expect Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) to report $11.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Rivers Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.80 million. Two Rivers Bancorp posted sales of $10.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Rivers Bancorp will report full year sales of $43.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $43.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $46.69 million, with estimates ranging from $45.30 million to $48.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Two Rivers Bancorp.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 22.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Context BH Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Two Rivers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 26.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 44.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Two Rivers Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. 24.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Two Rivers Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $164.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Two Rivers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

