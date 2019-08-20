Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.92. Stericycle posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $845.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Stericycle stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $44.63. 760,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,619. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $62.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stericycle by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,311 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,106,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,464,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 8.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,608,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,318,000 after buying an additional 278,461 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Stericycle by 0.9% during the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,126,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,277,000 after buying an additional 27,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 31.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,285,000 after buying an additional 635,344 shares during the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

