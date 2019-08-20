Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to announce sales of $162.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.36 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $151.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $657.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $656.96 million to $658.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $702.19 million, with estimates ranging from $694.55 million to $706.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

SSTK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.68. 3,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,986. Shutterstock has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $55.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.30.

In other Shutterstock news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $62,740.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,365,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 416.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

