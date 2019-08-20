Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PRA Health Sciences.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $763.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRAH shares. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.40.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $97.58. 237,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,891. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1.0% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Health Sciences (PRAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.