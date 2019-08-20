Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) to Post $0.35 EPS

Brokerages expect that Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 9.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco purchased 7,848 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 936,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,106,000 after buying an additional 29,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,840,000 after buying an additional 441,076 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $215,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 47,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,517. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $36.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $38.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

