Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to post $3.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.91 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $15.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 billion to $15.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.50 billion to $16.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

ECL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

ECL traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.60. 733,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.26. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total transaction of $10,437,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,434.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $1,146,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,809.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,650 shares of company stock valued at $18,898,540. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 31,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

