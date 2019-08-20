Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Digital Turbine posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.39 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APPS. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Digital Turbine from $6.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $6.00 price objective on Digital Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of APPS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $541.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.50 and a beta of 1.83. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98.

In related news, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $144,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 16,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Digital Turbine by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.