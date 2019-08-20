XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $111.76

Shares of XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.76 and traded as high as $116.50. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 138,521 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $230.41 million and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from XPS Pensions Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.61%.

In other news, insider Margaret Snowdon acquired 30,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £29,999.97 ($39,200.27). Also, insider Ben Bramhall acquired 27,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £29,917.80 ($39,092.90).

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.