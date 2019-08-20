XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on XPO Logistics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised XPO Logistics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.17.

XPO stock opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.39. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $116.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 76.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,095,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,926,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,715,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,810,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 3,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 497,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,741,000 after purchasing an additional 514,626 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

