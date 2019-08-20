XP Power’s (XPP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of XP Power (LON:XPP) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

XP Power stock opened at GBX 2,270 ($29.66) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,117.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,281.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.56. XP Power has a one year low of GBX 1,855 ($24.24) and a one year high of GBX 3,240 ($42.34). The stock has a market cap of $436.80 million and a PE ratio of 17.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 18 ($0.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from XP Power’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 0.93%. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.66%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

