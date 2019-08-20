Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 5,180 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.9% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 77,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 13.3% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 40,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 76.9% in the second quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 27,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 91,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,754,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $875,874.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,743,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.74. 6,060,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,164,042. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.94 and a 200 day moving average of $128.82. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $243.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.