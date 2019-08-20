Wowbit Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $173,967.00 (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Wowbit has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and $173,967.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wowbit token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wowbit has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wowbit alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wowbit Profile

Wowbit (CRYPTO:WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html . The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wowbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wowbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.