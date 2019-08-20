Wintrust Investments LLC Sells 550 Shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT)

Wintrust Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,063 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Red Hat by 58.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 207 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Hat by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Hat in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Red Hat by 19.3% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 617 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Hat stock remained flat at $$187.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.34. Red Hat Inc has a twelve month low of $115.31 and a twelve month high of $189.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The open-source software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Red Hat had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $934.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHT. William Blair cut shares of Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Red Hat in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Hat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.37.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

