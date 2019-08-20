Wintrust Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF makes up 2.8% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $18,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 77,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,235,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,800,000 after buying an additional 163,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ACWV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,988 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

