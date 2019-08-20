Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 306 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $1,555,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,583. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.64. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

