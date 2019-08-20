Wintrust Investments LLC Purchases 13,881 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

IJR stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.89. 57,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,634. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $90.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.78.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

