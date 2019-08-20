Wintrust Investments LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 57,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.75. 276,086 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71.

