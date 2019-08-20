Wintrust Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 668.6% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,853. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.30. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

