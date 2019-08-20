Willingdon Wealth Management Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,869 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,059,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $222,202,000 after acquiring an additional 74,607 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 612,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 110,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 178,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,782,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,591,702. The company has a market capitalization of $201.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,950,541 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.59.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

