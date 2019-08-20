William Robert Klesse Purchases 12,800 Shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Director William Robert Klesse acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, with a total value of C$59,423.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,033.23.

Shares of MEG traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,147. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.26. MEG Energy Corp has a 52-week low of C$4.06 and a 52-week high of C$11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.53.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEG has been the subject of several research reports. GMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.03.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

