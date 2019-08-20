WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.33. WideOpenWest reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. Macquarie started coverage on WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. raised its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 3.7% in the first quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 29,845,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,250 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 350.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 324,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 109,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,356 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in WideOpenWest by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 298,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 227,693 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WOW stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,989. The company has a market cap of $480.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. WideOpenWest has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.