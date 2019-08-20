West High Yield WHY Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.22

West High Yield WHY Resources Ltd (CVE:WHY) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.18. West High Yield WHY Resources shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30.

Get West High Yield WHY Resources alerts:

West High Yield WHY Resources (CVE:WHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, and magnesium deposits. It holds interest in the Record Ridge South property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, 9 crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield WHY Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield WHY Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.