Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Shares Down 0.5%

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.25, 1,069 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 108,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 27.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 20.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC)

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.