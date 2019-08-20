Wellesley Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wellesley Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 551,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,952 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 2.6% of Wellesley Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wellesley Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,628,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,266,000 after buying an additional 22,747,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,763,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,867,000 after buying an additional 9,456,483 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 55,547.4% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,764,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after buying an additional 6,752,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,344,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,826,000 after buying an additional 2,090,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,627,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,565,000 after buying an additional 2,049,088 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,557,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,952,873. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

