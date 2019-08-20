WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Stock Price Up 2.2%

WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY) rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.80, approximately 610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43.

About WEICHAI PWR CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. designs, develops, produces, sells, and repairs diesel engines and related parts, automobiles, and other automobile components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Diesel Engines, Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components, Other Components, Import & Export Services, and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution segments.

