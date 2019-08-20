Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Harrow Health (HROW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Harrow Health (NASDAQ: HROW):

8/20/2019 – Harrow Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

8/16/2019 – Harrow Health was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Harrow Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/1/2019 – Harrow Health was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/24/2019 – Harrow Health was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of HROW traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $5.20. 3,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,228. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. Harrow Health had a net margin of 51.32% and a return on equity of 50.32%. Analysts forecast that Harrow Health will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Kammer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $51,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,000 over the last ninety days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the first quarter worth $113,000. H D Vest Advisory Services purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $123,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harrow Health by 35.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $158,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.