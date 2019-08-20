Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $824,350,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,972,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $511,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,055,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,517 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 13,200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 12,791.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 942,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 935,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTX. Vertical Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

United Technologies stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.97. 105,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,299,004. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.23.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth B. Amato sold 4,298 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $583,281.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,246.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,329 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $567,012.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,929.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

