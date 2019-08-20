Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 111.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

SBUX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.98. 274,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,988. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $2,299,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,301,684. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

