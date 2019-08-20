Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,410 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the second quarter worth $1,290,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the first quarter worth $1,353,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,693,000 after buying an additional 81,366 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 15.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386,449 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 52,823 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FutureFuel by 163.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 32,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. 7,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $475.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.94. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.86 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.69%.

In other news, Director Terrance C. Z. Egger bought 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $29,905.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $50,565.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FF. TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 price target on shares of FutureFuel in a research report on Monday.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

