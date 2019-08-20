Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $148,000 Position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 83,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 531,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NTG traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.73. 1,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,726. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

