Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 6,500 Shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

NYSE:PPR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. 20,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,228. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $5.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

