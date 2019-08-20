Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,050 Shares of Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Bitauto were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bitauto in the fourth quarter worth $9,222,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bitauto by 32.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 435,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 107,326 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bitauto in the first quarter worth $90,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Bitauto in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Bitauto by 595.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 224,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 191,999 shares during the period. 27.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bitauto from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bitauto from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE BITA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 13,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,621. The firm has a market cap of $855.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The information services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.34 million. Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

