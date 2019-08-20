Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,435 FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in FMC by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on FMC from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura lifted their price objective on FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.85.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,485. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $197,318.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares in the company, valued at $32,784,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.