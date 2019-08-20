Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 482.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $567,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $603,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,427 shares of company stock worth $6,298,052. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $132.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,587. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.78. Amedisys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $97.38 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Amedisys had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on Amedisys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.90.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

