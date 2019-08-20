Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $190,000 Investment in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 612,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the first quarter worth about $590,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 267.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CIM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,898. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.59. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

