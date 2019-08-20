Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.51.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $113.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.85. The company has a market capitalization of $321.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,388,531.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,097,455 shares of company stock valued at $321,872,581 over the last three months. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.