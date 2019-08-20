Waldron Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,049,560. The stock has a market cap of $344.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

