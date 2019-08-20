Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) President Acquires $66,150.00 in Stock

Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) President Joseph Stough purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $66,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Joseph Stough purchased 20,000 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Joseph Stough purchased 20,000 shares of Waitr stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00.

NASDAQ:WTRH traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,141. The firm has a market cap of $111.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTRH shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Waitr from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Waitr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on Waitr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 821.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Waitr by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waitr by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

