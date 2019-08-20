VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. VSE has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $339.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.39.

In other VSE news, Director Calvin Scott Koonce purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.27 per share, for a total transaction of $70,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,866,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in VSE by 4.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VSE by 46.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in VSE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 85.3% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 133,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

