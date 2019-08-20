VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ VSEC opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. VSE has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $339.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.39.
In other VSE news, Director Calvin Scott Koonce purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.27 per share, for a total transaction of $70,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,840,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,866,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
VSE Company Profile
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.
