Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €180.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €175.00 ($203.49) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €191.00 ($222.09) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €181.92 ($211.53).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €142.32 ($165.49) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €149.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €148.07. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.82. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €131.44 ($152.84) and a 52 week high of €163.98 ($190.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

